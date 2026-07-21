Ukrainian drones halted ZNPP connection to Russian power grid – Greenpeace

Satellite data have revealed new Russian activity around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This is stated in a report by the international organisation Greenpeace Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

New power line and old plans

According to the analysis, Russia is building a high-voltage power line along the M18 highway between Melitopol and Henichesk. The route is known as a road linking the occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

The project is intended to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the power grid in the occupied territories, including Crimea, as well as to the Russian grid. Construction was nearly completed in May, but Ukrainian drone strikes disrupted it. In particular, a substation in Henichesk was attacked.

Greenpeace notes that this infrastructure is needed not only for energy supplies but also to support military logistics and industry in the occupied territories.

"The new power line from Melitopol will not alter the overall trend indicating that Russia’s occupation of the ZNPP is a doomed project," the report states.

Read more: ZNPP again out of power due to Russian shelling: station switched to diesel generators, - Ukrenergo

Risks are growing

Experts stress that Russia seeks to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and restart its reactors. The plans also involve supplying electricity to the occupied territories and Russia’s southern regions.

At the same time, these plans are becoming increasingly unrealistic. Nevertheless, the risks to nuclear safety are growing. The loss of electricity supplies or cooling systems could result in a large-scale release of radiation.

The report also draws attention to the position of the IAEA leadership. In particular, it notes that statements about a possible restart of the reactors could bolster Russian narratives.

Greenpeace stresses that the international community must step up pressure to end the occupation of the plant. The proposed measures include tough sanctions and other forms of pressure.

Earlier, it was reported that another blackout occurred at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 14 July, the tenth since the beginning of the year.

We also reported that Russian troops were setting up kamikaze drone command posts on the plant’s premises.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia TPP came under heavy fire this morning, - IAEA