Zaporizhzhia NPP suffers tenth blackout of 2026

Another blackout has been recorded at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the tenth since the beginning of the year.

This was reported by NNEGC Energoatom on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Plant loses power again

Energoatom reported that the occupied plant had lost external power. As a result, the ZNPP was forced to switch to backup diesel generators, which maintain the operation of critical safety systems.

"The occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP once again lost external power and was forced to switch to backup diesel generators, which ensure the operation of critical safety systems. External power to the plant has now been restored," the company said.

Read more: IAEA team has documented damage to turbine hall building at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Record number of emergencies and risk

The company stressed that this was already the tenth outage since the beginning of 2026. It described the figure as an alarming record for Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

According to Energoatom, the plant has been under Russian occupation for more than four years, affecting its safety.

"Yet another blackout once again confirms that as long as the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains under Russian occupation, the risks to nuclear and radiation safety will persist. The only guarantee of the plant’s safe operation is its liberation and return to the full control of Ukraine and its sole legitimate operator," Energoatom said.

It was previously reported that Russian forces were deploying kamikaze drone command posts on the plant’s premises.