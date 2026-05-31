IAEA team has documented damage to turbine hall building at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
An IAEA team documented damage to the exterior of the turbine building at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
The IAEA reported this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Damage has been reported
"This morning, the IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia NPP observed damage to the exterior of the turbine hall, which, according to plant personnel, was struck by a drone yesterday. During an inspection of the site, the team discovered damage to a metal hatch located several floors higher in the building, as well as several pieces of debris and charred remnants of an optical cable on the ground. The team’s observations are consistent with the effects of a drone strike," the IAEA reported.
It is also noted that IAEA experts requested access to the interior of the building, which is located directly adjacent to Power Unit No. 6, for further inspection.
Radiation levels are normal
"While surveying the area, the team was ordered to take cover after hearing the sound of drones nearby and gunfire aimed at them. The team was nevertheless able to confirm, using measuring equipment, that radiation levels at the site remain within normal limits," the statement said.
For his part, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the attack on May 30 was a serious incident that jeopardized key principles of nuclear safety.
"Attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable and must stop to prevent the very real threat of a nuclear accident, which would benefit no one," Grossi added.
What led up to
As reported earlier by Censor.NET, the occupiers had previously accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of launching a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s machine hall.
- IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the agency is asking the Russian side to grant access to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s machine room following reports of an alleged drone strike and damage to the building. According to him, if the information is confirmed, this would be the first such incident at the plant since April 2024.
- Meanwhile, the Southern Defense Forces stated that Russia’s accusations against Ukraine are yet another piece of disinformation. Military officials emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not strike nuclear facilities, and described the dissemination of such claims as part of the Kremlin’s information campaign. They also noted that Ukraine does not possess drones with the capabilities claimed by the Russian side.
- The Russian occupiers also claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had allegedly struck the transport workshop at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Ukrainian military dismissed these reports as yet another piece of disinformation.
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