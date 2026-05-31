IAEA team has documented damage to turbine hall building at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

An IAEA team documented damage to the exterior of the turbine building at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The IAEA reported this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Damage has been reported

"This morning, the IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia NPP observed damage to the exterior of the turbine hall, which, according to plant personnel, was struck by a drone yesterday. During an inspection of the site, the team discovered damage to a metal hatch located several floors higher in the building, as well as several pieces of debris and charred remnants of an optical cable on the ground. The team’s observations are consistent with the effects of a drone strike," the IAEA reported.

It is also noted that IAEA experts requested access to the interior of the building, which is located directly adjacent to Power Unit No. 6, for further inspection.

Radiation levels are normal

"While surveying the area, the team was ordered to take cover after hearing the sound of drones nearby and gunfire aimed at them. The team was nevertheless able to confirm, using measuring equipment, that radiation levels at the site remain within normal limits," the statement said.

For his part, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the attack on May 30 was a serious incident that jeopardized key principles of nuclear safety.

"Attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable and must stop to prevent the very real threat of a nuclear accident, which would benefit no one," Grossi added.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP sees longest communications outage since start of war – IAEA

What led up to

As reported earlier by Censor.NET, the occupiers had previously accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of launching a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s machine hall.