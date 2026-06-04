Zaporizhzhia TPP came under heavy fire this morning, - IAEA

On the morning of June 4, the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant came under heavy shelling, which could jeopardize the stable power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the IAEA.

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According to the agency’s experts on site at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, light smoke was visible coming from the neighboring thermal power plant, and sounds of combat activity could be heard. According to available information, the thermal power plant’s employees are taking shelter.

The IAEA calls for an end to attacks on energy infrastructure

The incident has raised concerns about the condition of the single power line currently supplying electricity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Over the past few weeks, this line has failed on multiple occasions, forcing the plant to switch to emergency power supplied by diesel generators.

It is the power supply that is critical to the operation of the cooling systems for the six reactors and to preventing a potential nuclear accident.

At present, the only external power line remains in operation.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, called for an immediate halt to the attacks, which could result in a prolonged power outage at the nuclear facility.

Read more: IAEA team has documented damage to turbine hall building at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant