ZNPP again out of power due to Russian shelling: station switched to diesel generators, - Ukrenergo

As a result of Russian shelling on the morning of June 11, the power supply line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was cut off. The occupied plant has switched to diesel generators. This marks the 19th complete power outage since the start of the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Electricity Company "Ukrenergo".

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"During an air raid alert triggered by enemy shelling the previous evening, the high-voltage power line supplying the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant went offline. The plant switched to diesel generators," the statement said.

It is noted that there are currently no adequate safety conditions for inspecting the line. The current complete power outage at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the 19th since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

What happened before?

The agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, stated that the situation at Ukraine's nuclear power plants remains extremely difficult due to ongoing threats to nuclear safety.

Read more: Grossi has spoken of unstable situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following further incidents