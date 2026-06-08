Grossi has spoken of unstable situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following further incidents

The situation at Ukraine's nuclear power plants remains extremely challenging due to ongoing threats to nuclear safety.

According to Censor.NET, the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, stated this during a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The IAEA has responded to the strike on a facility near Chornobyl

Grossi drew attention to a recent strike by a Russian drone on a facility located near the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

According to him, the spent nuclear fuel reception building sustained significant structural damage.

At the same time, he emphasized that the spent fuel containers are located just a few hundred meters from the site of the strike.

"An attack on a facility containing large quantities of nuclear material is extremely dangerous. This must not happen," said the head of the IAEA.

According to Ukrainian officials, the container reception building at the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility was partially destroyed as a result of the attack on the night of June 7. No fuel was being stored in that building.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP sees longest communications outage since start of war – IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the source of the greatest concern

Grossi also highlighted the problems with the external power supply to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to him, following the damage sustained in March, the station has been operating for several months now using only one backup power line.

The head of the IAEA announced that Ukraine and Russia had recently reached a sixth local ceasefire agreement to restore the Dniprovska power line.

However, until the repair work is completed, the station's external power supply remains unstable.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has experienced its 18th power outage

According to Grossi, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has suffered its 18th interruption of external power supply since the start of the full-scale war.

The outage lasted about 15 hours and was one of the longest on record.

During this period, emergency diesel generators had to be used to cool the six shut-down power units.

Once power was restored, the station's support systems returned to normal operation.