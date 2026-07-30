ZNPP experiencing internet and water supply disruptions – IAEA
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has reported recent disruptions to internet connectivity and water supplies at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, creating additional risks to the plant’s safe operation.
This is stated in his statement, Censor.NET reports.
Internet disruptions
Another indication of the difficult situation at the plant was a two-day internet outage that began at midday on Monday. It was the longest such disruption since the IAEA deployed its permanent mission at the plant almost four years ago. The cause of the outage could not be immediately established.
Water supply problems
The Zaporizhzhia NPP also continued to experience water supply problems following disruptions last week. However, groundwater wells continue to meet the needs of systems essential for the plant’s safe operation and physical protection.
"Military activity near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and Enerhodar remains a serious cause for concern. The recent internet outage and water supply problems are further examples of the challenges facing those operating the plant under already difficult and tense conditions," Grossi stressed.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password