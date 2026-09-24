Ukraine has handed over two captured North Koreans to South Korea, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine recently handed over to South Korea two North Korean prisoners of war who had been captured on the battlefield.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during his speech at the UN General Assembly, according to Censor.NET.

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Handover of Prisoners to Seoul

"We recently sent two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea. One of them, upon realizing he had been captured, tried to take his own life. He is shocked that fate did not allow him to die. This is how people are raised in North Korea. This is the reality. They are stripped of their right to choose and are brainwashed into believing that they must die, no matter what," said the head of state.

The president noted that the North Korean troops sent by Kim Jong Un to assist Putin have already suffered significant losses. According to Zelenskyy, the dictator of the DPRK has effectively used his own citizens as currency in exchange for military technology.

Read more: Russia has engaged up to 25,000 workers from North Korea in drone production for war against Ukraine

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