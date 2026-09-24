Dmitriev heading to US for talks with Trump’s team – media

Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian dictator, will travel to the United States to meet with representatives of President Donald Trump’s administration. The talks are scheduled to take place in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to Censor.NET, The Guardian reports on this.

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Dmitriev will hold meetings with Trump's representatives

According to two sources familiar with the preparations for the negotiations, Dmitriev's trip to the U.S. will take place on Wednesday. According to them, the visit was personally approved by Russian dictator Putin.

In New York, Dmitriev is scheduled to meet with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and other representatives of the U.S. administration.

These talks are expected to be a continuation of the discussions between Putin and U.S. officials that took place at the Kremlin earlier this month.

According to one source, the purpose of the trip is to support dialogue between Russia and the United States and efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

Read more: No progress in peace talks, - Peskov

There had been talk in Moscow of new negotiations

Zelenskyy and Trump have already met in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Previously, the Kremlin had also stated its intention to resume trilateral talks on Ukraine with the participation of the United States. However, no progress has been made on this issue so far.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Kremlin is counting on a new trilateral meeting.