Russian night-time attack on Kyiv: two dead and eight injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 24 September, Russian occupying forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Two people were killed and six others were injured as a result of the strike. Four of the injured were hospitalised; two are in a serious condition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A private house has been damaged in the Dniprovskyi district

In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell onto the grounds of private properties. One of the houses was partially destroyed; people may be trapped under the rubble.

Debris also fell at two further addresses on private properties.

Cars caught fire in the Podil district

In the Podilskyi district, debris fell onto a car park near a medical facility. The falling debris caused cars to catch fire.

One person was killed in the car park.

At a maternity hospital located near the site where the rocket debris fell, windows and part of the façade were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties at the medical facility.

A nearby clinical and diagnostic centre was also damaged.

A piece of rocket debris fell onto the road

In the Darnytskyi district, a piece of rocket debris fell onto the carriageway.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the sites where the debris fell and to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

As of 03:08, two deaths and six injuries had been reported in the capital. Four of the injured have been hospitalised.

According to a subsequent report from the State Emergency Service, as of 6:40 a.m., at least eight people had been injured in the capital.

Read more: Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: one dead, several injured, warehouse is on fire









