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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,523,980 personnel (+1,540 over the past day), 12,367 tanks, 50,240 artillery systems, and 25,402 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,523,980 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 24, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,523,980 (+1,540) people (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,367 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,402 (+15) units
  • artillery systems – 50,240 (+24) units
  • MLRS – 2,154 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,669 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 443 (+1 (confirmed from the previous period)) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,727 (+4) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 531,352 (+792) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,111 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 152,782 (+229) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,740 (+3) units

Watch more: Air Force MiG-29 pilots bomb ruscist command post with precision strikes in northern sector. VIDEO

Втрати ворога станом на 24 вересня

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Russian Army (12590) Armed Forces HQ (5607) liquidation (3194) elimination (8089)
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