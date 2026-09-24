Drapatyi, Biletskyi, Madyar, and Liashko: Media release ranking of most influential military figures

The 2026 "Focus" ranking of the most influential Ukrainians features 20 military figures. The list includes the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, corps commanders, and intelligence chiefs.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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First place was awarded to the Ukrainian military as a collective entity.

Second place went to Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Third place went to Brigadier General Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Fourth place went to Robert Brovdi (Madyar), Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and fifth place went to Oleh Apostol, Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sixth place went to Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Director Oleksandr Poklad, and seventh to Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, Commander of the Third Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Next are Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense; former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi; and Chief of the General Staff Ihor Skybiuk.

Also included in the ranking are: Dmytro Voloshyn, commander of the 8th Airborne Corps; Dmytro Deliatytsky, commander of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy; Sviatoslav Zaits, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces; Anatolii Kryvonozhko, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force; Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko; Commander of the "K-2" Brigade Kyrylo Veres; Brigadier General Denys Prokopenko (Redis); Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi; Head of the Air Force Communications Directorate Yurii Ihnat; and Commander of the 432nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment Oleh Liashko.

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