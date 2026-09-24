Two adults and child injured in Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, September 24, Russian forces struck the Odesa region, leaving several people injured.
The State Emergency Service in the Odesa region reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
A total of three people were injured: two adults and a child.
The Russian strike caused a fire on the attic floor of a five-story building. The fire was extinguished.
At other locations, a residential building and a non-residential structure were damaged, and a truck was destroyed.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password