Two adults and child injured in Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, September 24, Russian forces struck the Odesa region, leaving several people injured.

The State Emergency Service in the Odesa region reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

A total of three people were injured: two adults and a child.

The Russian strike caused a fire on the attic floor of a five-story building. The fire was extinguished.

At other locations, a residential building and a non-residential structure were damaged, and a truck was destroyed.

See more: Ruscists attack WHO warehouse in Chornomorsk – fourth in 3 months. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







See more: Russia has struck civilian infrastructure in Odesa region: large-scale fire has broken out at warehouses. PHOTOS