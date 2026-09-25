Ruscists are launching heaviest attacks in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

On September 24, the Defense Forces engaged in 236 combat encounters with Russian occupiers.

This is stated in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 80 airstrikes, during which it dropped 296 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 8,359 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,648 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

In the Sumy region, the settlements of Ulanove, Havrylivska Sloboda, Korchakivka, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Yastrubshchyna, Korenok, Mala Korchakivka, and Sopych came under enemy artillery fire. In addition, the areas surrounding the settlements of Luzhky, Marine, and Esman were hit by airstrikes.

Enemy casualties

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Read more: Enemy UAV command posts, "Rubicon" unit, and other Russian targets have been struck, - General Staff

Combat operations

Over the past day, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, our defenders repelled six enemy assaults in the areas of Mala Slobidka, Bila Bereza, Korenka, Rivne, and Kindrativka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled nine enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Izbytske, Rybalchyne, Lyman, Mala Vovcha, and Ternova.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched four attacks in the areas of Podoly, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers attacked five times in the areas of Dibrova, Drobysheve, and Lyman, as well as in the directions of Nadiia and Shyikivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out three assaults in the Kryva Luka area and toward Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assaults over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 22 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Osykove, Torske, Mykolaipillia, and Novopavlivka.

The highest number of assaults was recorded on the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 29 attacks. The enemy was active in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Kucheriv-Yar, Sofiivka, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Dobropillia, and Vasylivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not carry out any assaults over the past day.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched nine attacks. The enemy attempted to advance toward Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers carried out one unsuccessful assault near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Read more: Defence forces struck ’Kasta’ and P-18 radar stations and Russian UAV launch site, - General Staff