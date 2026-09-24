Defence forces struck ’Kasta’ and P-18 radar stations and Russian UAV launch site, - General Staff

On 23 September and during the night of 24 September 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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In the vicinity of the city of Donetsk, a storage, preparation and launch site for Russian units’ strike UAVs was struck. Targeting such facilities is one of the priority areas of the Ukrainian Defence Forces’ combat operations.



Furthermore, in the areas of Chekhohrad (formerly Novohrodkivka) and Yakymivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the 35N6 ‘Kasta’ and P-18 radar stations were struck, respectively.

Furthermore, a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to the occupying forces was struck in the vicinity of Velyka Bilozerka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Operations against key military targets of the Russian aggressor are continuing," the General Staff emphasises.

Read more: Russian forces are launching heaviest assaults in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, - General Staff

What is known about the targets struck?

35N6 "Kasta" – a Russian mobile omnidirectional radar for detecting air targets, particularly at extremely low altitudes, and transmitting data to air defence systems.



P-18 – a mobile long-range metre-band radar station, developed back in the Soviet era. It is designed to detect air targets, determine their coordinates (azimuth, range) and transmit data to users; it is in service with the Russian Armed Forces as an early warning system for air defence.

Read more: Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,523,980 personnel (+1,540 over the past day), 12,367 tanks, 50,240 artillery systems, and 25,402 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS