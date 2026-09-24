Russian forces are launching heaviest assaults in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, - General Staff

On September 23, 277 clashes between the Defense Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded on the front lines.

This is mentioned in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 83 airstrikes, during which it dropped 287 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 7,467 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,469 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 93 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.



In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Sopych, Kucherivka, Fotovizh, Volfyne, Malushyne, Rudenka, Khrinivka, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, and Nova Sloboda in Sumy Oblast; as well as Mykhalchyna-Sloboda and Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast. Tovstodubove was hit by an airstrike.

Enemy Casualties

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck an area where enemy personnel were concentrated and an artillery system belonging to the occupiers.

Combat operations

Over the past day, eight enemy assaults were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The aggressor carried out one airstrike using three guided bombs and fired 58 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, six of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 11 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the settlements of Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Karaichne, Mala Vovcha, Ozerne, and Obukhivka.

Read more: Enemy UAV command posts, "Rubicon" unit, and other Russian targets have been struck, - General Staff





In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted three times to improve its positions by launching assaults toward Kurylivka, Novoosynove, and Kivsharivka.



Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched 15 attacks toward the settlements of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Maslyakivka, Dibrova, and Shyikivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out six assault operations in the areas of Yampil, Starodubivka, and Mykolaivka.



In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked in the direction of Yurkivka.



In the Kostiantynivka sector, 30 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka and toward Ivanopil, Novoselivka, Mykolaipil, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Raiske, Toretsk, Vilne, and Stepy.



The enemy carried out 23 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Novohryshyne, Hulyve, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.



In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Hulyaypil sector, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions ten times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the towns of Rizdvyanka and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made seven attempts to advance toward Zarichne, Novoandriivka, Pavlivka, and Primorske.



In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers launched attacks toward Marhanets and Dniprovskyi.



In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

See more: Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,523,980 personnel (+1,540 over the past day), 12,367 tanks, 50,240 artillery systems, and 25,402 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS