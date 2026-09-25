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Kremlin Zombieland, oil ’action’, great victor. Fresh photo memes from ’Censor.NET’

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Kremlin Zombieland

Read more: Putin is "patient zero" who must be stopped. He never has enough captured territory, Zelenskyy says

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The results of the ‘elections’

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Everything you need to know about the elections in Russia

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We did it together

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Everything’s fine...

Read more: Ukraine and Russia are interested in limited energy ceasefire, Rubio says after meeting with Lavrov

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First of all – it’s beautiful!

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The action

Read more: "Voronezhsintezkauchuk" and Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant have been attacked in Russia. PHOTO

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There was a warning...

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The great victor

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We remember

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Concern

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... because they know something

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As planned

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Worldview

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politics (81) Vladimir Putin (4161) Russia (14512) collages (51)
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