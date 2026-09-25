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Kremlin Zombieland, oil ’action’, great victor. Fresh photo memes from ’Censor.NET’
Kremlin Zombieland
The results of the ‘elections’
Everything you need to know about the elections in Russia
We did it together
Everything’s fine...
First of all – it’s beautiful!
The action
There was a warning...
The great victor
We remember
Concern
... because they know something
As planned
Worldview
See more photoshopped images here
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