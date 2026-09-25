"Voronezhsintezkauchuk" and Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant have been attacked in Russia. PHOTO

Russia has reported damage to two industrial facilities following a drone attack – in Voronezh and the Rostov Region. The Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant has temporarily suspended operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the publication ASTRA.

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Voronezh

In Voronezh, the ‘Voronezhsintezkauchuk’ plant was hit.

A thermal power station is also located near the plant. Less than two kilometres from ‘Voronezhsintezkauchuk’ is a hilltop position manned by a ‘Pantsir’ air defence system. A position for S-300/S-400 systems is likely located nearby.

"Voronezhsintezkauchuk" is a Russian company that manufactures thermoplastic elastomers and synthetic rubbers. It has been controlled by "Sibur" since 1998, and "Sibur" has been the sole owner of the company since 2012.







See more: Drones have attacked Bashkortostan: smoke is likely visible near Ufa oil refinery. PHOTO

Rostov region

The governor reported that the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant had sustained damage as a result of a drone attack in the Rostov region.

The plant has temporarily suspended operations. There were no casualties.

Read more: In Ulyanovsk, drones attacked "Iskra" plant, part of "Almaz-Antey" group