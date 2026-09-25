"Voronezhsintezkauchuk" and Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant have been attacked in Russia. PHOTO
Russia has reported damage to two industrial facilities following a drone attack – in Voronezh and the Rostov Region. The Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant has temporarily suspended operations.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the publication ASTRA.
Voronezh
In Voronezh, the ‘Voronezhsintezkauchuk’ plant was hit.
A thermal power station is also located near the plant. Less than two kilometres from ‘Voronezhsintezkauchuk’ is a hilltop position manned by a ‘Pantsir’ air defence system. A position for S-300/S-400 systems is likely located nearby.
"Voronezhsintezkauchuk" is a Russian company that manufactures thermoplastic elastomers and synthetic rubbers. It has been controlled by "Sibur" since 1998, and "Sibur" has been the sole owner of the company since 2012.
Rostov region
The governor reported that the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant had sustained damage as a result of a drone attack in the Rostov region.
The plant has temporarily suspended operations. There were no casualties.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password