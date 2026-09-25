In Ulyanovsk, drones attacked "Iskra" plant, part of "Almaz-Antey" group

On the night of September 24–25, strike drones attacked the Ulyanovsk region. Local residents reported air defense systems in operation, as well as possible strikes on industrial facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Alexei Russkikh, governor of the Ulyanovsk Region, damage to industrial and civilian infrastructure has been reported as a result of the strikes.

The "Iskra" plant was hit

According to local reports, one of the targets of the attack was JSC "NPP ‘Iskra Plant’" in Ulyanovsk. The plant is part of the Russian "Almaz-Antey" conglomerate, which operates in the field of weapons production and air and missile defense systems.

The plant specializes in the production of electronic components for radio-electronic equipment, computing technology, and communications systems.

The company works for the Russian military-industrial complex

The Iskra Plant participates in import substitution programs for the Russian military-industrial complex and the aerospace industry.

Previously, the company expanded its production capacity, notably opening a new facility for the manufacture of digital units and microwave modules for radar systems.

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JSC "NPP "Iskra Plant" in Ulyanovsk manufactures electronic components for radio-electronic equipment, computing technology, and communications equipment. The company is part of the Almaz-Antey Concern—a major Russian state-owned holding company within the Russian Federation’s defense-industrial complex that specializes in the development and production of weapons for air defense (AD) and missile defense (MD).

What is known about the consequences of the attack

The regional governor reported damage to industrial and civilian infrastructure; however, Russian authorities have not released detailed information about the nature of the damage at the Iskra Plant.

Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

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