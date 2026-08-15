Ukrainian long-range strikes hit Progress, Savasleyka and Russian oil facility, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new results from long-range strikes on targets within Russia. According to him, Ukrainian forces struck the "Progress" plant in the Samara Region, the "Savasleika" airfield, and an oil facility in Ust-Luga.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the president's Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In Russia's Samara region, one of the key facilities within Roscosmos—the Progress Center, which was involved, among other things, in the production of electronics—has been struck. 'Flamingo' missiles were used; that's quite an achievement. The distance from our border is about 900 kilometers," the statement reads.

"Savasleika" took a hit

Ukrainian long-range sanctions have targeted the airfield "Savasleika" in Russia. This military facility serves as a base for Russian missile launchers used to strike Ukrainian cities and villages.

"That's about 700 kilometers from Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

An oil facility in Ust-Luga has been damaged

In addition, the president reported damage to an oil facility near the town of Ust-Luga.

According to him, the facility is located more than 800 km from the Ukrainian border.

"I am grateful to all the units involved for their precision. Our plan for long-range sanctions against Russia over this war is being carried out, and it is important that Russia’s war-fighting capabilities be reduced. Peace is needed, and this must be visible in Russia—through concrete damage to specific targets. Glory to Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

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