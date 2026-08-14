Zelenskyy was briefed by Drapatyi and Khmara: We are reinforcing Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka sectors, drones are needed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the outcome of a meeting with the military command, including the reinforcement of the Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka sectors and the army’s need for additional funding.

The head of state announced this in a video address, Censor.NET informs.

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On frontline

According to the president, following a briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, the necessary steps and resources were identified to reinforce the Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka sectors. Zelenskyy thanked the units eliminating the occupiers and countering Russian assaults and "infiltration."

"I expect no fewer than 30,000 occupiers to be eliminated this August," the head of state said.

Watch more: Ukraine expands strategic operation to block southern Russia – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On drones and army funding

The president said that he had discussed the army’s drone and technology needs with Minister of Defence Yevhen Khmara. According to him, army funding was discussed in detail both separately with the minister and at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Zelenskyy noted that the funding gap must be covered as much as possible: expenditures were significantly higher in the first half of the year, making the search for additional funding a new challenge. The president said that Ukraine would hold talks with its partners and was also counting on coordinated work by the government and parliament to provide the army with the necessary funds.

"The technological sophistication of our army and our defence operations must continue to increase. This is the only way," he concluded.

Read more: Funding for Defence Forces and long-range sanctions against Russia: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting