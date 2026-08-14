Funding for Defence Forces and long-range sanctions against Russia: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (SCiC HQ).

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Funding for the Defence Forces

"The key issue is the funding required for Ukraine’s Defence and Security Forces during the autumn and winter. We identified the main shortages and additional needs for developing the most innovative and technologically advanced types of weapons, accelerating the production of our strike weapons and new types of defensive weapons, including jet-powered interceptors," the president noted.

In addition, the intelligence services provided updated information on Russia’s plans. Ukraine is preparing its response and asymmetric countermeasures.

Sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy also reported that the results of long-range sanctions against Russia, as well as medium-range sanctions, are being analysed weekly.

"The established sanctions plan is being implemented, and we are promptly adjusting priorities so that Ukraine’s capabilities fully meet the requirements for achieving all the objectives of our sanctions plan," he added.

Read more: Ukraine identifies new targets for long-range strikes on Russia, Zelenskyy says after AFU operation in Novorossiysk

Reports

National Security and Defence Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko reported on the implementation of decisions adopted by the SCiC HQ and the National Security and Defence Council, as well as areas requiring additional attention.

The special services also delivered a separate report on the implementation of targeted operations against collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories, including Sevastopol, who are involved in Russian strikes against Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Pashinyan discuss priority areas of cooperation

"Collaborators will inevitably be held accountable. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy stressed.