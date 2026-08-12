Ukraine identifies new targets for long-range strikes on Russia, Zelenskyy says after AFU operation in Novorossiysk

During the Defence Forces’ special operation in the port of Novorossiysk, a wide range of advanced Ukrainian weapons, including Long Neptune, Palianytsia and Peklo missiles, were used simultaneously for the first time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Range of Ukrainian weapons used

According to Zelenskyy, the combined strike on the aggressor’s facilities involved the latest Ukrainian-made weapons.

"I received a report on the results of our operation in Novorossiysk today. It involved the combined use of long-range sanctions delivered by our weapons. It was a successful operation. I am grateful to our warriors for their precision and to the developers and manufacturers of our weapons for significantly strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities. For the first time, Palianytsia, Peklo, Bars and Long Neptune operated in coordination in a single operation, along with MICH, Fire Point, Ramzai, Sichen, Trust, Khariok, Bober, Liutyi and Dovbush drones, as well as Sargan and Mamai USVs," he said.

See more: Defence Forces attack on Novorossiysk: traces of fire detected at Russian naval base. SATELLITE IMAGES

Ships hit and pressure on Russia to make peace

The head of state stressed that the strike targeted vessels that had attempted to hide in Novorossiysk Bay after fleeing occupied Crimea.

According to verified information, the targets included the Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov frigates, a large landing ship, a corvette and other vessels. Other Russian facilities involved in financing the war were also hit.

"It is entirely fair that Ukraine is responding to Russia’s war, and it is Russia that can and must end this war of its own. We will continue to pressure Russia towards peace through the further use of our long-range and medium-range sanctions. Today, together with the Defence Minister, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, we identified the priorities for the near future," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Novorossiysk was left without cold and hot water after drone attack

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