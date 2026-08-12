Novorossiysk was left without cold and hot water after drone attack

Cold-water mains were damaged in Russia’s Novorossiysk following a drone attack. As a result, the city was left without cold and hot water.

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian media reported this, citing the Autonomous Heat and Power Company (ATEK) of Novorossiysk.

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According to the company, damage to the main pipelines led to a complete halt in the supply of cold water.

Because of the lack of cold water, utility services were also forced to suspend hot water supplies throughout Novorossiysk. ATEK explained that cold water is necessary for the stable and safe operation of heat and power equipment.

Water supplies will not be restored soon

The Russian company did not give a specific timeframe for restoring water supplies. Residents were told that hot water supplies would resume once "it becomes technically possible to start up the equipment."

Strike on Novorossiysk

As a reminder, on the night of 12 August, the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk using Neptune missiles and Palianytsia drones.

Following the attack, a Russian grain terminal in Novorossiysk also suspended operations. The facility’s owner confirmed the damage.

Read more: Defence Forces strike 14 bridges and dozens of Russian military facilities in July