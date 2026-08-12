Defence Forces attack on Novorossiysk: traces of fire detected at Russian naval base. SATELLITE IMAGES

Following the Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk on the night of 12 August, satellite images recorded traces of a fire at a Russian naval base.

The images were published by Radio Liberty’s Russian service, according to Censor.NET.

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Aftermath visible from space

The images show black marks inside the technical area containing submarine berths. A few dozen metres from the site hit by the drones, a Ukrainian naval drone attacked a Russian Varshavyanka-class submarine in December 2025. The submarine has not left the port since then.

See more: Explosions heard in Russia’s Tyumen region: industrial facility attacked (updated). PHOTO





Context

The naval base attacked in Novorossiysk is located 300 kilometres from the front line. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it was struck with Neptune missiles and naval drones.

Hits on air defence positions, berths and seaport infrastructure have been confirmed. Two grain terminals at the port also suspended operations following the strike.

The Defence Forces attacked four Russian warships in Novorossiysk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the SSU confirmed. According to preliminary reports, the vessels were the Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen frigates, the Buyan-M small missile ship and the Vasily Bykov patrol ship.

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