Explosions heard in Russia’s Tyumen region: industrial facility attacked (updated). PHOTO

Explosions have been heard in Russia’s Tyumen Oblast, with a plume of smoke rising above one of the industrial sites.

This has been reported by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to local authorities, "several UAVs crashed on the premises of an industrial plant" in the Tyumen region.

This resulted in a fire.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged online of a fire in the vicinity of an oil refinery.

ASTRA reports that the central gas fractionation unit at SIBUR’s Tobolsk facility, ZapSibNeftekhim LLC, was struck.

ZapSibNeftekhim is Russia’s largest petrochemical complex and is owned by the SIBUR holding company. The plant processes oil production by-products into 2.5 million tonnes of polymers per year.

At the facility, a liquid mixture of gases is converted into environmentally friendly feedstock subsequently used to produce polyethylene and polypropylene for components, pipes and packaging.

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What led up to this?

On the night of 10 August 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, in the Republic of Tatarstan. A fire was reported on the refinery’s premises.

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