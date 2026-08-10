Russia is launching its own version of Starlink sooner than expected, - DIU of MoD

Russia is actively deploying its own version of Starlink—the "Rassvet" system, which is expected to consist of 924 satellites by 2035.

Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, made this statement in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Moscow is implementing 'Rassvet'—essentially the Russian equivalent of the Starlink system. And they have begun launching it much faster than originally planned," he noted.

According to Skibitskyi, Russia had already launched 16 satellites into Earth orbit in March.

Read more: In interests of national security, Starlink registration procedure must be changed immediately, - Butusov

"More satellites will be launched to create a constellation totaling 292 satellites by 2027 and expand it to 924 satellites by 2035. For now, they can operate intermittently, when a satellite passes over our territory. Once the Russians deploy a full-fledged satellite constellation, this system will function like Starlink," he explained.

The deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense stated that discussions are already underway on how to counter this.

Read more: Russia has suspended production of "Kinzhal" and Kh-32 missiles, - DIU of MoD

Background

During closed-door talks at the White House on July 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Donald Trump to help secure permission from Elon Musk for Ukraine to use the Starlink system on Russian territory to target ballistic missile launchers.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that he is continuing negotiations with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk regarding the possibility of using the Starlink satellite internet system to strike Russian ballistic missile launchers on Russian territory.

According to media reports, Musk is refusing Ukraine’s request to use Starlink to strike Russian ballistic missile launchers.

Read more: Russian agent detained who verified over 1,000 Starlink terminals for Russia – SSU. PHOTO