Russia has suspended production of "Kinzhal" and Kh-32 missiles, - DIU of MoD

Russia has suspended production of the "Kinzhal" and Kh-32 missiles, redirecting resources to other missiles.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Details

Indeed, the Russians are using their rocket fuel not for "Kinzhal" missiles, but for other ballistic missiles.

The invaders have also suspended the production and use of the Kh-32, so the funds and components that had been allocated for them have been reallocated to other types of missiles considered more effective.

Ukrainian intelligence has been tracking this trend since April 2026.

Read more: Russia produces up to 60 Iskander missiles per month, - DIU

The Russians did everything possible to improve the accuracy of the Kh-32. However, several combat tests showed that this was not possible, so the occupiers decided to send them back for further refinement, and the mass production plan was suspended.

"They’re facing the same issues with the ‘Kinzhal’ missiles. We can hardly recall a single instance where this missile hit the target precisely. For a missile to be effective, its deviation from the target should not exceed 5–7 meters, but theirs is 30 meters or more," explained the deputy chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Furthermore, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the enemy is focusing on the production of certain weapons systems and is reallocating funds toward them.

"And this makes sense: if there are certain types of missiles that reach their targets, they increase their production. In addition, they are prioritizing the production of those weapons for which they have the necessary components," Skibitskyi concluded.

Read more: Russia has capacity to produce about 120 ballistic missiles every month – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense stated that Russia is ramping up missile production and focusing on ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

Read more: North Korea transfers missile unit to Russia and prepares transfer of 120 more ballistic missiles - Reuters