North Korea transfers missile unit to Russia and prepares transfer of 120 more ballistic missiles - Reuters

The DPRK's missile unit has begun deploying in western Russia and may be equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers capable of striking Ukraine.

Reuters reports this, citing a Ukrainian military intelligence official, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, noted that Russia plans to station a missile unit consisting of about 90 North Korean servicemen in the Voronezh region.

Pyongyang has already shipped a new batch of 40 KN-23 and KN-24 missiles, as well as personnel, to Russia.

Russia had already launched KN-23 and KN-24 missiles at Ukrainian territory in late 2023.

Reuters sources say that the DPRK's ballistic missiles have a longer range and a more powerful warhead than the "Iskander," but are less accurate.

Read more: Russia has likely received new batch of ballistic missiles from DPRK: there is risk of increased attacks, - Reuters

What led up to this?