North Korea transfers missile unit to Russia and prepares transfer of 120 more ballistic missiles - Reuters
The DPRK's missile unit has begun deploying in western Russia and may be equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers capable of striking Ukraine.
Reuters reports this, citing a Ukrainian military intelligence official, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, noted that Russia plans to station a missile unit consisting of about 90 North Korean servicemen in the Voronezh region.
Pyongyang has already shipped a new batch of 40 KN-23 and KN-24 missiles, as well as personnel, to Russia.
Russia had already launched KN-23 and KN-24 missiles at Ukrainian territory in late 2023.
Reuters sources say that the DPRK's ballistic missiles have a longer range and a more powerful warhead than the "Iskander," but are less accurate.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Russia has likely received a new shipment of ballistic missiles from North Korea and may be stepping up their use in strikes against Ukraine. This is indicated by the resumption of the use of North Korean-made missiles after a hiatus of nearly a year.
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