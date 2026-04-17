Russia produces up to 60 Iskander missiles per month, - DIU

Russia is ramping up production of Iskander missiles and intensifying its attacks on Ukraine. The Main Intelligence Directorate has reported a shortage of Patriot systems and a threat to critical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, announced this in an interview with the Financial Times.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Moscow produces about 60 Iskander missiles per month and has expanded its launch capabilities, while Ukraine does not have enough modern air defense systems, particularly American Patriot systems, to cover the entire country," Skibitskyi noted.

He warned that as a result, critical infrastructure—especially energy facilities, which sustained heavy damage during the winter campaign of Russian airstrikes that brought the country to the brink of disaster—remains extremely vulnerable, while Moscow refines its strike tactics.

"The intensification of Russian missile and drone attacks is part of a broader effort to destroy critical infrastructure and shape the battlefield ahead of a new spring-summer offensive.

Read more: Russia has 3-4 Oreshnik missiles in its arsenal, - FISU

"This shows that Moscow is not seriously committed to negotiations, but instead plans to continue the war," Skibitskyi noted.

What led up to this?

The previous Russian attack lasted 24 hours and consisted of two waves of strikes. Russia deployed a record number of ballistic missiles for the first time and changed its cruise missile tactics.

The first wave of the strike consisted of 20 cruise missiles, of which 19 air-launched Kh-101 missiles were intercepted. Only one hit was recorded.

This was followed by a second wave—ballistic: 19 Iskander-M or S-400 missiles struck four regions—Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa. Five hits were recorded in the capital, with casualties reported.

Read more: Russia plans to produce up to 120,000 glide bombs by end of year – DIU