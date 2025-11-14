Russia plans to produce up to 120,000 glide bombs by end of year – DIU
Russia plans to produce up to 120,000 cheap glide bombs by the end of 2025, including 500 new munitions with a longer strike range.
This was reported to Reuters by Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence of MoD, Censor.NET informs.
The Kremlin is ramping up production of GABs
It is noted that this figure covers both newly produced munitions and existing bombs upgraded to enable gliding.
According to Skibitskyi, Russia launches between 200 and 250 glide bombs at Ukraine every day.
"They can be shot down, but the number of these bombs produced in the Russian Federation is enormous. It is a threat — a threat that requires an adequate response from us," the intelligence representative stressed.
Bombs may replace missiles
He also said that Russia is beginning serial production of a new glide bomb capable of covering up to 200 km from the drop point of a fighter jet. Moscow intends to produce about 500 units by the end of 2025.
Skibitskyi also believes that the Russians are working on modifications that would allow these bombs to fly up to 400 km to cause greater damage to cities. They are expected to be able to replace missiles.
Shahed production
Defence Intelligence also assessed Russia’s output of strike drones.
According to intelligence estimates, Russia plans to produce about 70,000 long-range drones in 2025, including 30,000 Shaheds.
"They started with 30 drones a month, and now 30 can fly over a single target. They clearly want to break us and destabilize the internal situation," Skibitskyi added.
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