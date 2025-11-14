Russia plans to produce up to 120,000 glide bombs by end of year – DIU

Russia plans to produce up to 120,000 cheap glide bombs by the end of 2025, including 500 new munitions with a longer strike range.

This was reported to Reuters by Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence of MoD, Censor.NET informs.

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The Kremlin is ramping up production of GABs

It is noted that this figure covers both newly produced munitions and existing bombs upgraded to enable gliding.

According to Skibitskyi, Russia launches between 200 and 250 glide bombs at Ukraine every day.

Watch more: Border guards find and neutralize Russian KAB-500 bomb in Sumy region. VIDEO

"They can be shot down, but the number of these bombs produced in the Russian Federation is enormous. It is a threat — a threat that requires an adequate response from us," the intelligence representative stressed.

Bombs may replace missiles

He also said that Russia is beginning serial production of a new glide bomb capable of covering up to 200 km from the drop point of a fighter jet. Moscow intends to produce about 500 units by the end of 2025.

Skibitskyi also believes that the Russians are working on modifications that would allow these bombs to fly up to 400 km to cause greater damage to cities. They are expected to be able to replace missiles.

Read more: Not just missiles: Russia is ramping up production of tanks, artillery, explosives, UAVs and aircraft - The Economist

Shahed production

Defence Intelligence also assessed Russia’s output of strike drones.

According to intelligence estimates, Russia plans to produce about 70,000 long-range drones in 2025, including 30,000 Shaheds.

"They started with 30 drones a month, and now 30 can fly over a single target. They clearly want to break us and destabilize the internal situation," Skibitskyi added.

Read more: Enemy is testing drone interceptor that resembles Ukrainian Sting drone. PHOTO