Border guards find and neutralize Russian KAB-500 bomb in Sumy region. VIDEO

Servicemen of the 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine discovered and neutralized an unexploded KAB-500 guided aerial bomb that Russian forces had dropped on one of the communities in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, a sapper unit quickly removed and transported the munition to a designated site, where it was successfully neutralized by a controlled detonation. Video of the operation was published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

