Border guards find and neutralize Russian KAB-500 bomb in Sumy region. VIDEO
Servicemen of the 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine discovered and neutralized an unexploded KAB-500 guided aerial bomb that Russian forces had dropped on one of the communities in Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, a sapper unit quickly removed and transported the munition to a designated site, where it was successfully neutralized by a controlled detonation. Video of the operation was published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password