Senior sapper operator Oleh Petrenko was killed during humanitarian demining of liberated territories in Sumy region - SES. PHOTO
On Wednesday, 23 July, senior sapper-operator Oleg Petrenko was killed in Shostka district, Sumy region, while carrying out humanitarian demining of the liberated territories. Another sapper was injured.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
An enemy FPV drone detonated during the work of the pyrotechnic team. Two sappers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.
"Unfortunately, Oleh's injuries were incompatible with life," the SES said.
It is noted that Oleh had served in the SES since 2022. Colleagues remember him as a man with a sincere heart - kind, brave, and dedicated to service.
The deceased is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
