ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13490 visitors online
News Demining of Ukrainian territories
1 545 4

Senior sapper operator Oleh Petrenko was killed during humanitarian demining of liberated territories in Sumy region - SES. PHOTO

On Wednesday, 23 July, senior sapper-operator Oleg Petrenko was killed in Shostka district, Sumy region, while carrying out humanitarian demining of the liberated territories. Another sapper was injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

An enemy FPV drone detonated during the work of the pyrotechnic team. Two sappers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

"Unfortunately, Oleh's injuries were incompatible with life," the SES said.

sapper

It is noted that Oleh had served in the SES since 2022. Colleagues remember him as a man with a sincere heart - kind, brave, and dedicated to service.

The deceased is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.

Watch more: Combat engineers clear farmland in deoccupied territories using mechanized demining machine. VIDEO

Author: 

Sumska region (1365) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (847) demining (195) sapper (68)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 