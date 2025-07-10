Combat engineers clear farmland in deoccupied territories using mechanized demining machine. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the daily work of combat engineers from the State Special Transport Service.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows soldiers using a specialized machine to clear a farmer’s field of explosive devices in the recently deoccupied territories.

"Combat engineers of the State Special Transport Service continue demining efforts on liberated lands. Mechanized demining machines help neutralize explosive remnants of war faster and safer. We will clear every meter. We will restore life," the soldiers commented on the video.

