Approximately 137,000 km² of Ukrainian territory is mined. We need help from our partners in demining, - Shmyhal

As of today, about 137,000 km² of territory in Ukraine is mined. The amount of demining work remains large.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

He also said that he had met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his working visit to Spain.

"I thanked him for his personal involvement in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and support for humanitarian programmes for Ukraine and Ukrainians. This support is important and tangible," the Prime Minister said.

He reminded that Russia attacks our cities every day with hundreds of air targets, including drones and missiles. People are dying. Shmyhal briefed Mr Guterres in detail on the attacks on civilians.

"russia does not want to negotiate, so we need to force it to peace through systemic international pressure, tougher sanctions and providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons to defend itself. I am grateful to the UN for this understanding," he stressed.

During the meeting, they paid special attention to mine clearance.

"The area of potentially mined Ukrainian land today is about 137,000 km2. Mine action operators are actively working, but the amount of work remains large. We need additional support from our partners," Shmyhal summarises.