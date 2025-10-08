Enemy is testing drone interceptor that resembles Ukrainian Sting drone. PHOTO

The Russian research and production centre for unmanned aerial systems and robotic systems, NPC BASiRTC, has presented a drone interceptor that resembles the Ukaine solutions.

This was reported on the centre's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Defence project, the enemy drone has four engines with propellers, takes off and lands vertically. It is supposed to be used "as part of a distributed system with heterogeneous robotic systems for monitoring the maritime situation and infrastructure."

Photo: Project Defence

Photo: Project Defence

The layout of the Russian UAV resembles existing analogues on the global market, including Ukrainian ones. First of all, we are talking about the Sting interceptor drone.

It was created by a group of Ukrainian developers called the Wild Hornets to counter Shahed-type attack UAVs. The Sting is equipped with an artificial intelligence targeting system.

Photo: Project Oboronka

In addition, the Russian UAV is similar to the Ukrainian interceptor drone, images of which appeared in August 2025. It is designed to combat Russian Shahed and Gerbera strike drones and is to be equipped with an automatic targeting system.

Photo: Project Oboronka

The Russian development also resembles the Bumblebee from UNO, which was shown at MSPO 2025.

Photo: Project Oboronka

It is noted that this version is capable of accelerating up to 350 km/h and has its own software that allows the system to integrate with radars and other intelligence systems.

Read more: EU will allocate €2 billion to Ukraine for production of drones, - von der Leyen