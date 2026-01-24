Russia has 3-4 Oreshnik missiles in its arsenal, - FISU

Russia has no more than 3-4 Oreshnik missiles in its arsenal. However, in 2026, the Kremlin wants to launch them into serial production and manufacture five or more units per year.

This was stated by Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

How many "Oreshnik" are there in Russia?

"According to our estimates, Russia has no more than 3-4 such missiles. We know that in 2026, the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to launch Oreshnik into serial production and acquire the capacity to manufacture five or more such missiles per year," Luhovskyi said.

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Tool of intimidation

He also noted that "Oreshnik has more political than military significance." According to him, the missile is primarily a tool for intimidating Ukraine's European partners.

"First and foremost, it is a tool for intimidating our partners in Europe. And its combat effectiveness is questionable. The Oreshnik is based on last century's technology and requires constant technical support and prompt repair of various malfunctions," the official said.

Luhovskyi added that the SSU is cooperating with the intelligence services of partner countries on Oreshnik to obtain a common objective picture and avoid misinformation from Russia and Belarus.