Russia produces about 500 strike drones and missiles daily, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russians produce about 500 strike drones and "dozens" of ballistic missiles every day.
The head of state said this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.
Resources of Ukraine and Russia
According to him, although Ukraine produces about 1,000 interceptor drones, existing capabilities are still insufficient to counter the Russian army’s air attacks.
"Ukraine has protection systems. We have really created, I think, great ideas with interceptor drones. We are using them. We are really producing about 1,000 interceptors a day. But it is not enough. It is still not enough," the president said.
Background
- Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in 2026, Russia plans to significantly ramp up production of UAVs for strikes on Ukraine in order to use up to 1,000 of this type of weapon daily.
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