DIU showed diplomats foreign components in Russian weapons: over 5,800 parts have been identified. PHOTOS

Experts from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence have shown Ukrainian diplomats foreign-made components used in Russian weaponry.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Main Intelligence Directorate showed diplomats foreign components in Russian weapons

As noted, the event was attended by Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, his deputies, and Ukrainian ambassadors who represent our country in various nations around the world and play a key role in strengthening the pressure of sanctions on Russia.

















Read more: Russia and Iran are using Caspian Sea as covert logistics route for trade and military supplies, — NYT

"Testifying and revealing the truth about the use of foreign technologies in Russia’s weapons of terror is a crucial task in the process of monitoring compliance with sanctions," the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasises.

US and Japanese components in Russian missiles

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the majority of electronic components in Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, drones and armoured vehicles are of foreign manufacture. Russia, the aggressor state, obtains these components from Europe, Asia and North America by circumventing international sanctions, using ‘grey’ schemes and third countries.

Among the samples presented to Ukrainian diplomats were a Jetson Orin microcomputer manufactured by the American company Nvidia, seized from the latest Russian S-71M ‘monochrome’ cruise missile; an inertial module containing components from the American company Texas Instruments and the Japanese firm TDK Corp.; and dozens of other components.

In addition, DIU specialists displayed the aggressor’s weapons of terror, including a ‘Geran-2’ strike drone, as well as foreign components from the Russian ‘Geran-Seeker’ drone and the ‘Banderol’ cruise missile.

Read more: US Senate passes Lindsey Graham’s bill to tighten sanctions on Russia and Iran

In total, as of August 2026, military intelligence specialists had already identified 5,816 foreign components in 202 Russian weapon systems.