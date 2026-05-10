Russia and Iran are using Caspian Sea as covert logistics route for trade and military supplies, — NYT

The Caspian Sea is becoming a strategically important "secret route" for the supply of goods and components for weapons, particularly drones, between Russia and Iran.

This is reported by The New York Times, according to Censor.NET, which cites Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known

As noted, Russia and Iran have stepped up their use of the Caspian Sea as a covert logistics route for bilateral trade and the supply of goods and military components amid Western sanctions, particularly in the field of unmanned systems.

Against this backdrop, Israel struck an Iranian naval command center in the port of Bender-Enzel on the Caspian Sea, claiming to have destroyed several military vessels and describing the attack as "one of the most significant" in its military operations against Iran.

Read: The U.S. has confirmed that Putin is assisting Iran in the war

U.S. officials claim that Russia is supplying Iran with components for drones via the Caspian Sea, enabling Tehran to replenish its arsenal following significant losses during combat operations.

"For two allies embroiled in wars and subject to more Western sanctions than any other country, this waterway has become a conduit for both overt and covert trade—supplies that have helped Iran maintain its status as a U.S. adversary despite America’s overwhelming military might," the publication writes.

Circumventing sanctions

At the same time, experts point to the low level of transparency in shipping in the Caspian Sea, as vessels often turn off their tracking systems, and international players’ access to the region is restricted by the five littoral states.

According to the publication, against this backdrop, analysts and officials in the U.S. and the EU view the Caspian Sea as one of the key channels for circumventing sanctions and exchanging technology between Moscow and Tehran, particularly in the field of drones.

What happened before?