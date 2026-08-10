Defense forces struck ’TANECO’ oil refinery in Tatarstan, damage to ’Ilsky’ plant and airfield in Crimea has been confirmed, - General Staff

On the night of August 10, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, in the Republic of Tatarstan. A fire was reported on the refinery’s premises.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The Ukrainian military also struck a Russian military repair unit in Khrustalnyi, Luhansk Oblast; a logistics depot in Novoselidivka, Donetsk Oblast; and a field artillery depot in Boiove, Donetsk Oblast.

The extent of the damage inflicted on Russian targets is currently being assessed.

Strike on the "Ilsky" Oil Refinery

The Defense Forces also confirmed the results of previous strikes on Russian targets.

Specifically, following the strike on August 8 against the "Ilsky" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, damage to the AVT-6 primary oil refining column has been confirmed.

In addition, following the strike on August 3 against the "Hvardiiske" airfield in occupied Crimea, the destruction of nine horizontal aviation fuel tanks has been confirmed. Two more hangars for aircraft were damaged.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.

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