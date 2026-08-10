Drones attack Tatarstan: refinery in Nizhnekamsk is under attack. VIDEO

On the morning of 10 August, a series of explosions rocked the Russian region of Tatarstan. Local residents have reported drone attacks, particularly in the Nizhnekamsk area, where major oil refineries are located.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

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According to preliminary reports, residents of Nizhnekamsk heard explosions and reported seeing drones flying overhead.

Information regarding possible hits, fires or other consequences of the attack is currently being verified. At the time of publication, the Russian authorities had not provided any official details regarding the situation.

Which oil refineries are located in Nizhnekamsk

Nizhnekamsk is one of Russia’s key oil refining centres. The city is home to the major enterprises TANECO and TAIF-NK, which specialise in the refining of crude oil and gas condensate.

TANECO is the Tatarstan Oil Refining Complex, part of the Tatneft group. It is one of Russia’s largest and most modern oil refineries. The company specialises in the deep refining of crude oil and the production of, in particular, petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. The company’s official website confirms that it is part of the Tatneft Group.

On 12 June 2026, the Defence Forces had already carried out a strike on TANECO. Following that attack, according to Reuters, the refinery completely halted oil refining operations.

TAIF-NK is another major oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk. Its design capacity is approximately 7.3 million tonnes of crude oil per year, as well as up to 1 million tonnes of gas condensate. The company has historical ties to the Tatarstan-based TAIF Group.

What is notable is that TANECO and TAIF-NK effectively operate within the same large industrial cluster in Nizhnekamsk, alongside Nizhnekamskneftekhim and energy facilities.

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