Zelenskyy and Pashinyan discuss priority areas of cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What they discussed

The president noted that relations between Ukraine and Armenia were becoming even more constructive and that it was important for the countries to maintain an ongoing dialogue.

"We discussed the results of my visit to Armenia and priority areas of cooperation. I also thank the Prime Minister for his congratulations on the 975th anniversary of the founding of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – an important date for Christians throughout our region. We agreed to remain in contact," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Russia receives additional ballistic missiles from North Korea – Zelenskyy