Russia receives additional ballistic missiles from North Korea – Zelenskyy

Russia has received an additional batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea and is also preparing to deploy an additional contingent of North Koreans on its territory.

The head of state announced this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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New ballistic missiles and troops

"This is the first time in Russia’s history that it no longer has a secure strategic rear. And this is the first time it has been unable to wage war without reinforcements from North Korea. They are now preparing to deploy another contingent of Koreans on their territory. Just imagine: they have received additional ballistic missiles from North Korea. And everyone in the world must understand what this means. This is not only about the lives of people in Ukraine or threats specifically to us," the head of state stressed.

Zelenskyy noted that North Korea’s ballistic missiles and other weapons are being improved through its collaboration with Russia.

Read more: Ukraine and South Korea to discuss fate of North Korean military prisoners, - Reuters

Global threat to Asia

"The more North Korean strikes there are here in Ukraine – in Europe – the more their missiles and soldiers are used, and the more they correct their shortcomings and overcome their lack of knowledge, the greater the dangers will subsequently be for Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines and other countries in the region. Therefore, when we speak about the need for joint action, coordination and mutual support, and when we speak about the need to help us with air defence, we are also effectively talking about deterring North Korea’s desire and interest in coming here, to our land and our skies, with its weapons to learn how to wage war. Everyone in our global community who respects human life must unite in measures to protect people," the head of state said.

Read more: Peskov dismisses Zelenskyy’s claim that 30,000 North Korean troops may join war – Russian media