Ukraine and South Korea to discuss fate of North Korean military prisoners, - Reuters

On June 30, Ukraine and South Korea will hold talks regarding prisoners of war from the DPRK who fought on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reported this.

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Seoul is ready to accept prisoners of war

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it is ready to accept all North Korean prisoners of war if they themselves express such a desire.

"South Korea opposes any repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war to Russia or North Korea against their will," the South Korean Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, agency spokesperson Lee Jae-wong explained that South Korea’s Constitution considers the entire Korean Peninsula to be the country’s territory and its residents to be its citizens.

Prisoners of war asked to go to South Korea

In December 2025, two DPRK soldiers, who had been captured by Ukrainian defenders during combat operations, wrote a letter asking to be allowed to go to South Korea.

As a reminder, on January 11, 2025, it was reported that Ukrainian troops had captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Read more: "1000 for 1000" exchange: DPRK prisoners of war were not on lists