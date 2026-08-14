Ukraine expands strategic operation to block southern Russia – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine is implementing its plan for long-range sanctions, with more and more mid-range strikes. The strategic operation to block southern Russia will be expanded.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Blockade of southern Russia

"Thanks to all the decisions made since last autumn – political decisions, financial decisions and the technological choices we made a year ago – we were able this winter and spring to shift to a significantly more technologically advanced defence. The plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented, with more and more of our mid-range strikes. In fact, we have acted to block southern Russia, and we are expanding this strategic operation – quite rightly – in response to Russian strikes on our ports and our cities," the president said.

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Zelenskyy emphasised that every level of pressure on Russia must lead that country – and its society, above all – to a desire to end their war.

According to the President, Ukrainian sanctions targeting Russian oil refineries and other facilities in Russia’s oil sector, Ukrainian mid-range strikes against Russian military logistics, and the operation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov all serve to limit Russia’s capacity to wage war. He stressed that it was important to reinforce these efforts through more active political and legal measures.

Read more: Ukraine identifies new targets for long-range strikes on Russia, Zelenskyy says after AFU operation in Novorossiysk

Sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy added that a Ukrainian sanctions package has been introduced today against companies and vessels that are exporting grain and other goods stolen from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Furthermore, Ukraine is preparing new packages of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex, financial networks and intermediaries.