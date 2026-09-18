Ukrainian Neptune strike on UAV manufacturer Atlant Aero in Taganrog: three production buildings destroyed. SATELLITE IMAGE

Three production buildings were completely destroyed in a strike with Ukrainian Neptune missiles on the Atlant Aero facility in Russia’s Taganrog.

The Ukrainian OSINT project Exilenova+, which tracks strike results using open sources, published details of the damage, Censor.NET reports.

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Scale of the destruction

Exilenova+ says the facility specialises in producing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components.

"The roof of one warehouse used for military purposes collapsed as a result of the missile strike. The affected area measures approximately 60 by 40 metres," the post says.

According to the project’s analysts, one production building sustained extensive damage: its structure was breached across almost the entire area, measuring about 70 by 40 metres.

The published satellite image marks the facility’s destroyed and damaged buildings.

Exilenova+ does not specify the date of the strike whose effects are visible in the satellite image.

In a September 15 post, however, the OSINT project reported a missile strike on Taganrog and a large fire on the grounds of the G. M. Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex and the former Taganrog Automobile Plant (TagAZ). The fire was detected by NASA’s FIRMS satellite monitoring system. Atlant Aero’s production and storage facilities are located on the former TagAZ site.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously reported that, on the night of September 15, Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck the Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region and the Atlant Aero facility in Taganrog, which produces drones and their components. Fires broke out at both facilities after the strikes.

According to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Atlant Aero produces the Molniya-1 and Molniya-2 fixed-wing attack UAVs, as well as the Molniya-2R reconnaissance variant.

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