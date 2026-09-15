Russian "Molniya" UAV launches from catapult and explodes immediately after take-off. VIDEO
A video has appeared online showing a technical malfunction and self-destruction within the ranks of the Russian occupying forces.
According to Censor.NET, Russian drone operators captured a failed attempt to launch a ‘Molniya’-type strike UAV.
The published footage shows the launch platform (catapult) and the drone taking off.
However, immediately after leaving the launch rails, the UAV detonated in mid-air near the position for unknown reasons. Fortunately for the occupiers themselves, the force of the explosion and the direction in which the debris scattered allowed them to survive – judging by the video footage, the Russian ‘drone operators’ survived.
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