Russian "Molniya" UAV launches from catapult and explodes immediately after take-off. VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing a technical malfunction and self-destruction within the ranks of the Russian occupying forces.

According to Censor.NET, Russian drone operators captured a failed attempt to launch a ‘Molniya’-type strike UAV.

The published footage shows the launch platform (catapult) and the drone taking off.

However, immediately after leaving the launch rails, the UAV detonated in mid-air near the position for unknown reasons. Fortunately for the occupiers themselves, the force of the explosion and the direction in which the debris scattered allowed them to survive – judging by the video footage, the Russian ‘drone operators’ survived.

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