Occupier sapper handles explosive ordnance in bushes and disappears in cloud of fire and smoke. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing an occupier sapper being blown up while attempting to defuse explosive ordnance.

As Censor.NET reports, the footage of the invader’s successful self-elimination was published by his fellow soldier, who filmed the "demining" from a safe distance.

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The footage shows the Russian moving around in the bushes, performing some manipulations and talking to the person filming. A moment later, an explosion occurs, and the sapper disappears in a cloud of fire and smoke.

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Warning! Profanity!

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