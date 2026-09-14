Occupier sapper handles explosive ordnance in bushes and disappears in cloud of fire and smoke. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing an occupier sapper being blown up while attempting to defuse explosive ordnance.
As Censor.NET reports, the footage of the invader’s successful self-elimination was published by his fellow soldier, who filmed the "demining" from a safe distance.
The footage shows the Russian moving around in the bushes, performing some manipulations and talking to the person filming. A moment later, an explosion occurs, and the sapper disappears in a cloud of fire and smoke.
Warning! Profanity!
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