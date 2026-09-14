A video has been published online showing the surrender of foreign mercenaries who were sent by the Russian command to their deaths in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Colombians recruited into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces surrendered to Ukrainian defenders from the 33rd SMB in order to save their own lives.

Due to heavy losses on the front line, Russia is actively recruiting foreign nationals, promising them large sums of money and ‘rear-line duties’. However, within less than two months, these foreigners find themselves on the front line as ‘cannon fodder’.

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A Ukrainian serviceman described how the Latin American mercenaries were taken prisoner:

"In the morning, the radio reported that Russian soldiers were approaching with automatic rifles. The company commander called out: ‘Kuzia, go out and meet the Russian soldiers.’ I ran out to the woods, sat down, and watched – they were coming. As soon as they spotted me, they started laying their rifles on the road. The first one started lying down, and the others followed suit… We communicated using sign language. I pointed right, left, and straight ahead. But they understood best when I said ‘Let’s go’ – they ran off like saigas," recalls the Ukrainian soldier.

According to the prisoners, they had no chance of retreating: behind them lay blocking detachments, prison or execution on the spot.

"They were literally being driven into the assault at gunpoint. It was either ‘you go and storm the trenches’ or ‘you stay here as "the 200"’ – we’ll shoot you. They were given neither water nor food. They sat there for 5–6 days without water or food," added the Ukrainian soldier.

Ultimately, voluntarily surrendering to the Ukrainian Defence Forces became the only chance for the Colombians to survive the Russian command’s ‘meat assaults’.

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